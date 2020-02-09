Sevier County fair starts Tuesday night with safety guidelines in place

The Sevier County Fair will last between Sept. 1 - 7 off Old Knoxville Highway in Sevierville.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevier County Fair started Tuesday night, with new guidelines in place to protect visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held between Sept. 1 - 7, at 754 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville, TN 37862.

The fair includes rides, games and socially-distanced fun. Masks are provided for volunteers and temperatures are taken before each shift. Restrooms are also cleaned several times per day and hand sanitizer is being given out at all areas of the fair.

The fair features an exhibit hall and several different livestock shows, such as a cattle show and a goat show. There is also an open mic lip-syncing challenge. A market will be available for participants to browse locally made creations.

Shows such as a rodeo, a dog fashion show and a martial arts show will also be available for visitors to watch.