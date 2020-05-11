Sevier County residents to get into Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas for $5

Officials with Dollywood said that all $5 donations will benefit Sevier County Food Ministries.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For many Sevier County residents, a trip to Dollywood is as easy as taking a quick car ride. Now, they will be able to get in for cheap while supporting a good cause.

Dollywood announced that anyone who lives and works in Sevier County will be able to get into the Smoky Mountain Christmas event for a $5 donation. The festival starts Nov. 7, with daily schedules posted for special events being held during it.

People will need to prove that they live in Sevier County on Dollywood's website. Visitors will receive an email with their purchase confirmation and instructions on how to pick up their tickets at Dollywood.

Visitors should bring their confirmation email, proof of residency or employment, as well as a photo ID to the front gate. Then, they will be allowed into the park to enjoy Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas.

Proceeds from Sevier County residents will benefit Sevier County Food Ministries, officials said.