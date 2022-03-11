Sevierville police to patrol for drunk drivers over St. Patrick's Day

Police said nearly half of crash fatalities over St. Patrick's Day in 2019 involved a drunk driver.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said they planned to keep an extra eye out for drunk drivers over St. Patrick's Day this year.

They said they will run saturation patrols starting Thursday through Friday. During those patrols, police will look for drivers that show signs of impairment, such as aggressive driving or drifting too far. More police are expected to be on the road too.

The police department also said they were teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to tell people about how dangerous drunk driving can be. They said even having one drink can be too many to get behind the wheel.

“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said Joseph Manning, the SPC Chief of Police. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely."

They said that nationally, 10,142 people died in drunk-driving crashes during 2019. They said that on average, one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes during that year. They also said that during the 2019 St. Patrick's Day period, from March 16 through March 18, around 46 percent of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

Police said drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who may have had too much to drink. They said intoxicated people may not pay attention to their surroundings, putting them at risk of getting hit by a car.

To avoid drunk driving, they said people can pick a designated driver before drinking. They can also plan to use a rideshare service or use public transportation to get home safely. And they said anyone who sees a drunk driver on the road in Sevierville can call the police at 865-453-5506.