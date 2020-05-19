SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride will return again this year with new guidelines.

This is the 20th anniversary of the motorcycle ride that honors fallen veterans.

The ride begins Sunday at 10 a.m. outside the Sevier County Courthouse.

Motorcyclists will ride 65 miles to the Veterans Overlook on Clinch Mountain.

Everyone who participates must wear a face mask or covering and social distance until the ride starts.

When putting on your riding gear, you may remove your face covering.

There is no opening ceremony this year, but there will still be a closing ceremony.

