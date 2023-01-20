Snakes, lizards and geckos: Reptile convention arrives in Knoxville for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fans of everything scaly and cold-blooded may want to stop by the Jacob Building over the weekend for a convention filled with reptiles.
ReptiCon is bringing vendors of many kinds to the Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center over the weekend, starting Saturday at 9 a.m. The event will run until 4 p.m. and include vendors like "Family Reptiles," "Raven Reptiles," and "Misfit Monsters — Reptile 101."
Super tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for children between 5 years old and 12 years old. They are good for both days. Otherwise, they cost $11 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online.
Attendees will have the chance to see animals from around the world and find pet products direct from experts. They will also be able to learn about caring for reptiles and exotic animals.