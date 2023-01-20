Snakes, lizards and geckos: Reptile convention arrives in Knoxville for the weekend

ReptiCon will last from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday, then return on Sunday at the Jacob Building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fans of everything scaly and cold-blooded may want to stop by the Jacob Building over the weekend for a convention filled with reptiles.

ReptiCon is bringing vendors of many kinds to the Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center over the weekend, starting Saturday at 9 a.m. The event will run until 4 p.m. and include vendors like "Family Reptiles," "Raven Reptiles," and "Misfit Monsters — Reptile 101."

Super tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for children between 5 years old and 12 years old. They are good for both days. Otherwise, they cost $11 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online.