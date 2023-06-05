Sobriety group brings people together for 'Sober Saturday' events

The group, Sober in Knoxville, held a book reading, discussion and even yoga on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On May 6, a sobriety-focused group held a day of events centered around having fun without alcohol or other substances, while also learning more about sober living.

The group is named "Sober in Knoxville" and they scheduled events from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. at locations across the city. It started with a coffee meet-up at South Press before moving to a hike at Ijams Nature Center.

After that, they met at The Birdhouse for a "Divine Dialogue," where attendees read books and discussed the ideas inside them. It was led by the pastor of the Knoxville Collective — a church that focuses on facilitating discussions instead of leading sermons.

Afterward, the group went to Frog Juice Kombucha and Boocherie for live music. Then they hosted a recovery yoga session before ending the day with a "Sound Bath Experience."

"We just want to find those nuggets, those spaces like The Birdhouse. South Press Coffee is a sober-space place, The Boocherie is a sober-safe place — we want to find those pockets, those businesses that are really supportive of our community and highlight those," said Linday Elsten, a curator with Sober in Knoxville.