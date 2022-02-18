South Knoxville greenhouse to host "Fairy Garden Workshop" on Saturday

Organizers said people will be able to buy containers, plants, houses and containers for their own miniature garden.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The winter 2022 Fairy Garden Workshop is set for Saturday at Stanley's Greenhouse in South Knoxville. There, people will be able to create their own miniature gardens with many kinds of decorations.

Organizers said there will be containers, plants, houses and accessories available for purchase. Participants will also be able to bring their own decorations to make their miniature gardens one of a kind. Natural objects like pinecones, shells, small rocks, twigs and acorns can all be used at the event.

While it was free to participate in the event, organizers asked people to call ahead of time to reserve a spot. They also asked participants to wear masks to protect other people at the event.

It was scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.