South Knoxville hosts nighttime market for local vendors

Hundreds of people showed up to support local makers and get some shopping done during the sunset on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local markets can be fun, but ones held in the early morning or in the afternoon can also be extraordinarily hot. So, organizers in South Knoxville held a market during the sunset and into the night.

Hundreds of people showed up for the Saturday Night Market in Old Sevier. Dozens of locals vendors and food trucks showed up, including Inner Wilderness Art, 865 Groomer LLC, SoKnow Sourdough and Burnt Sprout Studio.

"The diversity is amazing," said David Tuttle, who ran the Tuttle Bear Custom Restorations booth at the market. "In the market, there are custom-made axes, or go down two tables and buy soap or macramé. So, we are a very diverse market and a very diverse group of makers."

Music also sounded throughout the market from Captain Ed's Vinyl Voyage, a local DJ.