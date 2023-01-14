Southern Fried Poetry Slam hosted its annual mid-season slam

The poetry slam is an annual performing arts festival that celebrates poetry, spoken word and community outreach.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Fired Poetry previewed the 31st annual mid-season slam Saturday night.

The preview invited poets from all over the country to come out to Scruffy City.

The organization of artists dates back almost 30 years. It's an annual performing arts festival that celebrates poetry, spoken word and community outreach.

It formed over a love of family, home-cooked meals and Southern food.