Southern Skies Music Festival releases 2023 lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Skies Music Festival is returning to World's Fair Park for its second year this May.

The Knoxville music festival released its 2023 lineup on Tuesday. This year, Grace Paul will be headlining the event along with the soul group St. Paul and The Broken Bones.

The Knoxville Southern rock group The Dirty Guv'nahs will also be returning for the festival's second year. The group has curated the festival since its inception.

You can find the event's full lineup at this link.

The festival returns to Knoxville on May 20 and 21. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.