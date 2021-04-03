Southern Skies Music Festival rescheduled for May 2022

The Dirty Guv'nahs will remain as curators of the festival, which is now scheduled for May 14, 2022 at World's Fair Park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The inaugural Southern Skies Music Festival has been rescheduled for next year, as of Thursday. Now, the one-day event is scheduled for May 14, 2022, at World's Fair Park.

Tickets for the 2021 event will still be honored for the new date. However, ticketholders who want a refund can request one through Eventbrite. They must be requested by June 30.

The Dirty Guv'nahs, Ben Rector and the New Respects were scheduled to play the 2021 Southern Skies Music Festival in Knoxville. Officials said that the Dirty Guv'nahs will stay involved as curators of the festival but Rector will not be able to join for the new date.

Dogwood Arts is producing the event, officials said. Organizers also said they are still working to confirm a new headliner and a full lineup for the event.

Plans originally called for a May 2020 staging, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted them. It was then rescheduled to May 15, 2021. However, organizers said the event they imagined for fans wouldn't be possible this spring.

Fans with questions and concerns can email tickets@southernskiesmusicfestival.com or call (865) 637-4561.