Speak with Santa during Christmas in The Cave at the Historic Cherokee Caverns

People will have a chance to explore the nature and wonders of Christmas, from deep in the hearts of East Tennessee's mountains.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa Claus visits everyone in the world during the holidays, traveling everywhere from the highest mountaintops to the deepest caves.

Throughout December, he can be found at the Historic Cherokee Caverns as part of their Christmas in the Cave event. During the event, people have a chance to adventure through the underground caves and enjoy the festive decorations in them.

They will also have a chance to stop and talk with Santa, taking pictures with him along their journey. However, organizers warned people to watch out for the Grinch that may also be lurking in the caves!

People will have a chance to visit the cave on Sunday from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. They can also visit on Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. before the final weekend of the event.

Tickets are $12 per person, and photo packages with Santa can also be bought for $10. Children under 4 years old can get into the caves for free. Vendors will also be available where people can shop for unique holiday gifts.