'StateMint' Consignment sale starts Thursday, offering stylish clothes for cheap

Organizers said people will be able to find men's and women's clothing from big names like Anthropologie and Abercrombie.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Clothes are expensive, and looking good with the latest styles can be out of reach for many people. However, many people will have a chance to find good threads at a pop-up consignment shop starting Thursday.

The event will be hosted by 'StateMint,' a pop-up consignment shop that organizes events where average people and outlets can sell men's and women's clothes from major brand names. At Thursday's event, shoppers will be able to find clothes from brands like American Eagle, Lululemon, Abercrombie, Tory Burch and more.

"Bring the biggest shopping bag you can find because you will fill it up," organizers said on social media.

The schedule for when people can stop by the event is available below.

Thursday, March 24: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, March 25: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 27: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Half Off Day)

Organizers said people will be able to find clothes at up to 70% off retail prices during the event. It will be at the Grande Event Center at 5441 Clinton Highway.

"Lately, a lot of people try to sell things on Facebook or online, and that's just selling one item at a time," said Sarah McAffry, an organizer of the event. "It's not a convenient way to do it. This is such a convenient way for shoppers to get access to tons of inventory all at once and for sellers to get rid of things all at once."