Symphony on the Square concert to return in September

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert in downtown Knoxville on Sept. 9 starting at 7:30 p.m., after canceling last year's event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will take the stage in Market Square and fill the area with music.

It will be for the free Symphony on the Square event, and it kicks off Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. No tickets will be required and anyone will be able to stop by enjoy music like "Overture to The Barber of Seville," "Salut d'amour," the "Tennessee Waltz" and "Rocky Top."

It will be the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's first concert of the 2021-2022 season, and organizers said there will be something for everyone.

Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. They will continue playing in light rain, but it will be postponed to the following Friday in case of inclement weather.