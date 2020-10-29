Take a bow! Couples can now get married on-stage at the Tennessee Theatre

Officials said that the packages are designed for small, simple and low-key marriage events at the historical theatre.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Couples can now tie the knot and close the curtain at the same time by getting married on-stage at the Tennessee Theatre.

Officials announced new packages couples can buy for their special day. They are designed for small, simple and low-key events, according to a release from the theatre. They are available for $500, $1,500 and $3,000. Wedding ceremonies are offered on-stage or in the Grand Lobby in every package.

“The Tennessee Theatre is able to offer these mini wedding packages to help us earn income when we’re unable to have touring shows in the building," Becky Hancock said, the theatre's executive director. "So it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you to have a very special day on the stage of Tennessee Theatre."

The "Take the Plunge" package allows for up to 24 participants and attendees, such as a wedding party, witnesses or photographers. It also allows the couple to play music of their choice over the speaker system. They will also be able to put a custom message on the lighted Theatre Marquee.

🔔 Let the Tennessee sweep you into its ornate beauty & history for your elopement or vow renewal! Due to the absence of activity @ the Theatre during the pandemic, we currently have the ability to play a memorable role in your very special day! Packages: https://t.co/XJN4sb4uGg pic.twitter.com/AxXye5xF8Q — Tennessee Theatre (@TNTheatre) October 29, 2020

People can also add on a mini wedding cake to-go, decorated with the theatre blade sign, the couple's first name and the wedding date. They can also get a performance on the Wurlitzer Organ before or after the ceremony.