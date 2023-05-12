'Taste of Asia' to bring variety of Asian delicacies to downtown Knoxville on Saturday

Proceeds from the event will go towards organizing the Knox Asian Festival.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in downtown Knoxville will have a chance to try a variety of cuisines on Saturday during a special event meant to give people a taste of different cultures.

The event is called "Taste of Asia" and during it, people will be able to try the national dish of the Philippines, roasted whole pig, along with Indian foods, Thai foods and many other kinds. People will also be able to enjoy performances of Bali dance, Thailand dance, Japanese Banjo and lion dances.

The event is on May 13, during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Tickets cost $95 and proceeds for the event will go to organizing the Knox Asian Festival and strengthening programs by the Asian Culture Center of Tennessee.

Organizers said that while tickets were sold out, people could still bid on a silent auction held during the event.

They said they are aiming to have a full-time outreach program coordinator to help provide educational opportunities for schools and universities in the area.