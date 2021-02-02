Tennessee National Guard shows off equipment at West Town Mall on Saturday

Tanks, helicopters and other military equipment were spotted at West Town Mall's parking lot on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Usually, when shoppers stop by West Town Mall, they're looking for new clothes or a quick meal from the food court. Few expect to see military equipment displayed alongside the usual products.

But on Saturday, shoppers had a chance to see some of the equipment that the Tennessee National Guard uses, during an "open house" event. The event lasted from 9 a.m. through 6 p.mn. and gave people a chance to tour military vehicles and aircraft.

Vehicles included a M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and M109A6 Paladin. A UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter was also there with guardsmen to showcase them. They shared firsthand experiences of what it is like to operate military equipment and serve as a guardsman.

"As far as comradery, that's most important to me," said Daryl Jackson, a retention officer with the Tennessee National Guard. "In college, I wasn't doing sports anymore and I was looking to do something and be a part of something bigger. So, seeing this, seeing how this impacts people and makes them feel, whether they join or not, makes it worthwhile."