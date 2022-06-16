Tennessee State Parks host Tennessee Promise service events

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee State Parks said it is offering volunteer work events at 39 parks across the state on Saturday, June 25 for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours.
Details for all the parks involved are available online. All participants must register on the website, according to Tennessee State Parks.
“The Tennessee Promise program gives students an excellent opportunity to go to college and we are glad to offer these events to go with their community service obligations,” said David Salyers, the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Conservation. “The work will be of great benefit for the parks, and we hope students participate in this way.”
The following East Tennessee parks are participating:
- Fort Loudoun State Historic Park in Vonore
- Panther Creek State Park in Morristown
- Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville
- Warriors' Path State Park in Kingsport
- Big Ridge State Park in Maynardville
- Cove Lake State Park in Caryville
- Norris Dam State Park in Rocky Top
- Cumberland Trail State Park in Pikeville
- Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg
- Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak
Activities include cleanup, removing invasive plants, landscaping, trail work, spreading mulch and painting, according to a release. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate work clothing and bring water, snacks and sunscreen.
The parks also accept help from any other volunteers who wish to participate, according to Tennessee State Parks.