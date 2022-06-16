Tennessee State Parks host Tennessee Promise service events

The parks said activities include cleanup, removing invasive plants, landscaping, trail work, spreading mulch and painting.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee State Parks said it is offering volunteer work events at 39 parks across the state on Saturday, June 25 for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours.

Details for all the parks involved are available online. All participants must register on the website, according to Tennessee State Parks.

“The Tennessee Promise program gives students an excellent opportunity to go to college and we are glad to offer these events to go with their community service obligations,” said David Salyers, the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Conservation. “The work will be of great benefit for the parks, and we hope students participate in this way.”

The following East Tennessee parks are participating:

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park in Vonore

Panther Creek State Park in Morristown

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville

Warriors' Path State Park in Kingsport

Big Ridge State Park in Maynardville

Cove Lake State Park in Caryville

Norris Dam State Park in Rocky Top

Cumberland Trail State Park in Pikeville

Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg

Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak

Activities include cleanup, removing invasive plants, landscaping, trail work, spreading mulch and painting, according to a release. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate work clothing and bring water, snacks and sunscreen.