x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Tennessee Theatre brings classic films and blockbuster hits for summer movie line-up

The historical Tennessee Theatre will present 10 films during the summer season, including A League of Their Own and Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre announced the return of its Summer Movie Magic series, which will include a line-up of 10 different films ranging from classic films to blockbuster hits.

Tennessee Theatre said Friday night showings will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Doors will open one hour before each movie's start time.

The full schedule of the Summer Movie Magic series includes:

  • A League of Their Own – Friday, June 30
  • Captain America: The First Avenger – Sunday, July 2
  • Tommy – Friday, July 7
  • E.T. – Sunday, July 9
  • High Fidelity – Friday, July 28
  • Some Like it Hot – Sunday, July 30
  • Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – Friday, Aug. 11
  • Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory – Sunday, Aug. 13
  • Clueless – Friday, Aug. 25
  • Sleeping Beauty – Sunday, Aug. 27

Tickets will go on sale June 16 and are $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12 as well as seniors 65 and older. Tickets can be purchased at the Tennessee Theatre website or by calling the box office at 865-684-1200.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Kids embracing their culture at Día del Niño in Knoxville

Before You Leave, Check This Out