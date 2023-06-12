Tennessee Theatre brings classic films and blockbuster hits for summer movie line-up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre announced the return of its Summer Movie Magic series, which will include a line-up of 10 different films ranging from classic films to blockbuster hits.
Tennessee Theatre said Friday night showings will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Doors will open one hour before each movie's start time.
The full schedule of the Summer Movie Magic series includes:
- A League of Their Own – Friday, June 30
- Captain America: The First Avenger – Sunday, July 2
- Tommy – Friday, July 7
- E.T. – Sunday, July 9
- High Fidelity – Friday, July 28
- Some Like it Hot – Sunday, July 30
- Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – Friday, Aug. 11
- Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory – Sunday, Aug. 13
- Clueless – Friday, Aug. 25
- Sleeping Beauty – Sunday, Aug. 27
Tickets will go on sale June 16 and are $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12 as well as seniors 65 and older. Tickets can be purchased at the Tennessee Theatre website or by calling the box office at 865-684-1200.