Tennessee Theatre brings classic films and blockbuster hits for summer movie line-up

The historical Tennessee Theatre will present 10 films during the summer season, including A League of Their Own and Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre announced the return of its Summer Movie Magic series, which will include a line-up of 10 different films ranging from classic films to blockbuster hits.

Tennessee Theatre said Friday night showings will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Doors will open one hour before each movie's start time.

The full schedule of the Summer Movie Magic series includes:

A League of Their Own – Friday, June 30

Captain America: The First Avenger – Sunday, July 2

Tommy – Friday, July 7

E.T. – Sunday, July 9

High Fidelity – Friday, July 28

Some Like it Hot – Sunday, July 30

Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – Friday, Aug. 11

Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory – Sunday, Aug. 13

Clueless – Friday, Aug. 25

Sleeping Beauty – Sunday, Aug. 27