Tennessee Valley Fair announces lineup for 2022 concert series

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The 102nd Tennessee Valley Fair is bringing some big names to the area for its 2022 concert series. Beginning on Sept. 10, eight acts will be performing at the Homer Hamilton Amphitheater.
September 10 - Fiddler's Convention
September 11 - Queen tribute band Queen Nation
September 12 - country artist Dylan Scott
September 13 - Poison front-man Bret Michaels
September 14 - RnB artist Brian McKnight
September 15 - country artist Ryan Hurd
September 16 - rock band Joan Jett and The Black Hearts
September 18 - country artist Clint Black
Fiddler's Convention will be a free show, and tickets range anywhere from $15 to $100 for the remaining shows and can be purchased online by Fair Foundation members starting June 8.
Tickets will be released to the general public on June 10.
In past years, acts like Rick Springfield, KC and The Sunshine Band, Keith Sweat, The Baha Men and Morgan Wallen have all performed for audiences at Chilhowee Park.
The Tennessee Valley Fair runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18.
Concert-goers must also purchase a fair ticket to gain entrance into the Tennessee Valley Fair.