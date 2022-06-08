Tennessee Valley Fair announces lineup for 2022 concert series

The Tennessee Valley Fair will bring eight days of live music to its festivities beginning on Sept. 10.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The 102nd Tennessee Valley Fair is bringing some big names to the area for its 2022 concert series. Beginning on Sept. 10, eight acts will be performing at the Homer Hamilton Amphitheater.

September 10 - Fiddler's Convention

September 11 - Queen tribute band Queen Nation

September 12 - country artist Dylan Scott

September 13 - Poison front-man Bret Michaels

September 14 - RnB artist Brian McKnight

September 15 - country artist Ryan Hurd

September 16 - rock band Joan Jett and The Black Hearts

September 18 - country artist Clint Black

Fiddler's Convention will be a free show, and tickets range anywhere from $15 to $100 for the remaining shows and can be purchased online by Fair Foundation members starting June 8.

Tickets will be released to the general public on June 10.

In past years, acts like Rick Springfield, KC and The Sunshine Band, Keith Sweat, The Baha Men and Morgan Wallen have all performed for audiences at Chilhowee Park.

The Tennessee Valley Fair runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18.