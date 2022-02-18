Tennessee Winter Beer Fest to raise money for children's advocacy center on Saturday

The beer fest will celebrate its 10th year on Saturday, helping raise money for the New Hope Blount County Children's Advocacy Center.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Saturday will be a big day for beer lovers in Townsend when the 10th Tennessee Winter Beer Fest kicks off at The Carriage House Restaurant.

Organizers said the event will benefit the New Hope Blount County Children's Advocacy Center, which provides a safe place for child victims of physical and sexual abuse. In 2019, officials said they sold around 350 tickets for the event and raised around $26,000 for the center.

The beer fest began as an idea from a Maryville resident, Mike Adams, according to officials. Through conversations with friends, the idea became a board of organizers that benefited a charity. The board officially became a nonprofit organization in 2014.

Many local breweries are expected to attend the festival, with many local sponsors. Several people and businesses also donated items for a silent auction.