Tennova hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new medical tower and expansion in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An expansion at a North Knoxville hospital is expected to add 250 new jobs. Leaders gathered at the site of the Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center's new medical tower for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

There, they officially kicked off the construction of the project. They said it is expected to add 56 more beds for patients, helping the hospital serve more people at once. They also said they planned to add education rooms where people can learn about health care, and how to take care of themselves.

There will also be 28 beds on the second floor intensive care unit, along with 26 acute care beds on the expansion's third floor. They said the fourth floor is earmarked for future development. They are also expanding the emergency room on the first floor as part of the project.