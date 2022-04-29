Tequila and Taco Fest kicks off Friday to benefit Remote Area Medical

The festival will be in the JC Penney parking in Turkey Creek, held the Friday before Cinco de Mayo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ahead of Cinco de Mayo, people have a chance on Friday to feast on tacos while drinking tequila — all for a good cause!

The 7th Annual Southern Tequila and Taco Festival is returning to the JC Penny parking lot in Turkey Creek, hosting some big names in tequila. People can try samples from Tequila Herradura, Milagro, Altos and more. There are more than 100 tequilas and Mezcals for people to try along with margaritas, mojitos, Mexican beers and cocktails.

More than two dozen Mexican restaurants were also expected to participate in the event, serving specialty tacos and other signature dishes. Food trucks were also expected to stop by while John Stone from Nashville was set to provide live entertainment.

The festival is a fundraiser for Remote Area Medical, which provides free and high-quality healthcare to people in need.

“Over the past seven years, the proceeds from the Southern Tequila and Taco Festival have helped Remote Area Medical provide free dental, medical, and vision care to thousands of people across the country," said Chris Hall, the COO of RAM. "Each year the festival has grown due to the enormous response from people in the community and their reputation for good food, good drinks, and great people."