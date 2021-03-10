The Cuddle Bus Tour continues! | Dog adoption event kicks off Sunday at Bearden Beer Market

By donating $10, participants will get to try a limited time brew and spend some time Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee's Cuddle Bus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People can buy many different things for $10. It's the price of a decent meal or a few drinks at the bar. On Sunday, people who stop by the Bearden Beer Market may get more enjoyment out of their money than they anticipated.

The Cuddle Bus is stopping by from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. at the bar. It's a program organized by the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee that features a small bus filled with small dogs. With a $10 donation, people can spend some time with them while enjoying some drinks.

Bearden Beer Market also invited people to join them for "Waggy Hour."

Anyone who donates to SBRET will also be able to time a limited-time beer — Street Dog. The drink is made by BrewDog.

After driving off from Bearden Beer Market, the Cuddle Bus will stop by Trailhead Beer market on Oct 24. During that event, people will be able to participate in a "Bark-O-Ween" costume contest.