"The herald angels sing" | Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to play classical Christmas concert at Bijou Theater

On Sunday, musicians will take the stage at Bijou Theater to serenade audiences with holiday music.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays bring gifts, decorations and plenty of music. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will fill the Bijou Theatre with a classical Christmas music concert on Sunday, playing songs from across the world.

The concert will start with a classic Mozart piece, German Dance No. 3. Then, the orchestra will play music from Arcangelo Corelli, Antonio Vivaldi and Leroy Anderson.

Later in the show, the orchestra will move towards more familiar holiday songs like "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

Anyone who arrives at the concert late will be seated at the first convenient pause in the performance, according to officials. Nobody in the audience will be allowed to use recording devices or cameras but can use their phones to read notes in the concert's program.

The concert starts at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Bijou Theatre. The concert will also be recorded before playing over the radio on December 21 at 8 p.m. on WUOT 91.9 FM.

Tickets for the event are no longer available, according to officials.

James Fellenbaum will be the concert's conductor, who stepped in to lead the orchestra while the group's other music director, Aram Demirjian, underwent treatment for Hodgkins Lymphoma.