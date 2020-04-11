The Island to light up purple Friday night, during Alzheimer's Tennessee family fun event

Alzheimer's Tennessee wants to help make Friday a day to remember by hosting two events: a Family Fun Night and a Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Island in Pigeon Forge will turn purple Friday night during an event to support families affected by Alzheimer's, commemorate national Alzheimer's Awareness Month and to help make Alzheimer's a memory.

During the Family Fun Night on Friday, people will be able to celebrate the start of the holiday season with live music, a walk with a scavenger hunt, prizes, a choreographed ceremony around the fountain and other kinds of fun.

Alzheimer's Tennessee will also host a "Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory" event.

"To put it in an atmosphere like this at Christmastime makes it extra special and we're just honored to be able to do this," said Barbara Joines, a co-chair with Alzheimer's Tennessee.

The events are in place of the usual walk the organization hosts at Smoky Stadium, which was canceled due to People will be able to bring their pets on Friday, and people are encouraged to pre-register before the event.

Signs will also be placed along the walk route for the Family Fun Night, in honor of loved ones. People could donate online to have a sign made for their loved ones.

Pre-registered participants will qualify for an unlimited access wristband for a day at NASCAR SpeedPark, which will be good through March 2021.