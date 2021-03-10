x
The results are in! These are the winners and their times in the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Knoxvillian Amanda Martin is the first woman to place first overall in half-marathon. Three Knoxville men took first, second and third place in the full marathon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a two-and-a-half year hiatus, the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon returned in strong form during the Oct. 2-3 race weekend. Despite a rainy start to the marathon and half-marathon on Oct. 3rd, history was made as thousands of racers crossed the finish line.

Amanda Martin of Knoxville left her mark during the half-marathon as she was the first female runner to place first overall in the half-marathon with an impressive time of 1:19:06. A recent UT grad, the 24-year-old maintained a 6-minute mile pace. She had previously placed third on the 2017 half-marathon with a time of 1:23:18.

Women’s half-marathon:

1. Amanda Martin of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:19:06

2. Elizabeth Herndon of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:24:08

3. Rebecca Weinand of Maryville, Tennessee, 1:32:44

For the men's half-marathon, another Knoxville runner took the first spot. 47-year-old Stewart Ellington finished with a time of 1:23:07. Ellington coaches cross-country at Farragut Middle School.

Men’s half-marathon:

1. Stewart Ellington of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:23:07

2. Jay Johns of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:24:08

3. Austin Warehime of Kodak, Tennessee, 1:25:02

Meanwhile, Knoxville runners dominated the top three spots in the men's full marathon. Coming in first overall in the full marathon, 38-year-old Ethan Coffey won the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. Coffey finished with a time of 2:47:42.

Men’s full marathon:

1. Ethan Coffey of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:47:42

2. Wil Cantrell of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:57:19

2. Ben Fitzpatrick of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:59:42

Women’s full marathon:

1. Eden Slater of Knoxville, Tennessee, 3:16:54

2. Stacy Clower of Knoxville, Tennessee, 3:25:20

3. Hannah Baer of Roebuck, South Carolina, 3:30:08

The race also included several wheelchair competitors. Winners included:

Men’s push rim wheelchair marathon:

1. Matthew Porterfield of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:17:22

2. Chad Johnson of Corydon, Indiana, 1:17:23

3. Paul Erway of Shelbyville, Kentucky, 2:20:01

Part of the race was the men's and women's 5K which took place on Oct. 2.

Men’s 5K:

1. Scott Greeves of Knoxville, Tennessee, 16:19

2. Cole Buckner of Maryville, Tennessee, 19:11

3. David Sturchio of Knoxville, Tennessee, 20:09

Women’s 5K:

1. Jessica Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee, 21:00

2. Liz Ford of Knoxville, Tennessee, 21:20

3. Becky Grindstaff of Corryton, Tennessee, 23:47

You can check the finalized results by entering the name or bib number at the link on the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon website.