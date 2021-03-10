The results are in! These are the winners and their times in the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a two-and-a-half year hiatus, the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon returned in strong form during the Oct. 2-3 race weekend. Despite a rainy start to the marathon and half-marathon on Oct. 3rd, history was made as thousands of racers crossed the finish line.
Amanda Martin of Knoxville left her mark during the half-marathon as she was the first female runner to place first overall in the half-marathon with an impressive time of 1:19:06. A recent UT grad, the 24-year-old maintained a 6-minute mile pace. She had previously placed third on the 2017 half-marathon with a time of 1:23:18.
Women’s half-marathon:
1. Amanda Martin of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:19:06
2. Elizabeth Herndon of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:24:08
3. Rebecca Weinand of Maryville, Tennessee, 1:32:44
For the men's half-marathon, another Knoxville runner took the first spot. 47-year-old Stewart Ellington finished with a time of 1:23:07. Ellington coaches cross-country at Farragut Middle School.
Men’s half-marathon:
1. Stewart Ellington of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:23:07
2. Jay Johns of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:24:08
3. Austin Warehime of Kodak, Tennessee, 1:25:02
Meanwhile, Knoxville runners dominated the top three spots in the men's full marathon. Coming in first overall in the full marathon, 38-year-old Ethan Coffey won the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. Coffey finished with a time of 2:47:42.
Men’s full marathon:
1. Ethan Coffey of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:47:42
2. Wil Cantrell of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:57:19
2. Ben Fitzpatrick of Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:59:42
Women’s full marathon:
1. Eden Slater of Knoxville, Tennessee, 3:16:54
2. Stacy Clower of Knoxville, Tennessee, 3:25:20
3. Hannah Baer of Roebuck, South Carolina, 3:30:08
The race also included several wheelchair competitors. Winners included:
Men’s push rim wheelchair marathon:
1. Matthew Porterfield of Knoxville, Tennessee, 1:17:22
2. Chad Johnson of Corydon, Indiana, 1:17:23
3. Paul Erway of Shelbyville, Kentucky, 2:20:01
Part of the race was the men's and women's 5K which took place on Oct. 2.
Men’s 5K:
1. Scott Greeves of Knoxville, Tennessee, 16:19
2. Cole Buckner of Maryville, Tennessee, 19:11
3. David Sturchio of Knoxville, Tennessee, 20:09
Women’s 5K:
1. Jessica Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee, 21:00
2. Liz Ford of Knoxville, Tennessee, 21:20
3. Becky Grindstaff of Corryton, Tennessee, 23:47
You can check the finalized results by entering the name or bib number at the link on the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon website.