10About Town: A fishing show, ChocolateFest and a Chinese New Year Festival

Here are some events happening in East Tennessee this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo is happening all weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held in Knoxville for over 30 years. Enjoy everything and anything fishing with over 100 vendors and exhibits and several seminars held by pro-anglers. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are purchased at the door.

Saturday

Celebrate the coming of Spring and the Year of the Rabbit in grand style at the 2023 East Tennessee Chinese New Year Festival. This family-friendly variety show features dancing, singing, music, a traditional lion dance, martial arts and more. This event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cox Auditorium in the Alumni Memorial Building on the UT campus. You can buy tickets for the event here.

ChocolateFest 2023 is happening on Saturday at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center. There will be vendors, gifts and of course, chocolate! This event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are $10. You can purchase tickets here.

The Winter Heritage Festival is happening at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center this Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., step back in time and experience the rich culture of the Appalachian region. There will be traditional craft demonstrations, storytelling and delicious food and drink. There is a $20 charge per car parking fee.