10About Town: A fall festival, a bridal show and a Sunday market

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The annual Townsend Fall Festival is taking place this Friday and Saturday! There will be Bluegrass music, arts and crafts, time-honored traditions, Appalachian cooking and old-fashioned kid's games. The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on both days. The parking is $10 per day with proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.

Ijams is hosting another Movie Under the Stars event on Friday night! The classic 1997 Disney animated musical "The Lion King" will be playing. Doors for the movie open at 7 p.m., the movie begins at dark and food trucks and the beer garden will be available. Tickets are $10 each and you can purchase them here.

Saturday

The "She Said Yes!" Bridal Show is taking place at the Foothill Mall in Maryville this weekend. From Friday to Sunday, brides can check out local crafters, merchants, vendors, a fashion show and participate in raffles!

Lenoir City's Downtown Street Festival is taking place this Saturday! The annual street festival will include a classic/antique car show, live music, arts and craft vendors, a children's play area and food vendors. The street festival is taking place in the historic downtown area of Lenoir City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday

Are you a big bookworm? Union Ave. Books is presenting an author event this Sunday! This event will feature authors Susan O'Dell Underwood, Julia Watts and Marianne Worthington. The event starts at 2 p.m. and is free, however, you are asked to reserve your spot ahead of time.