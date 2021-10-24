Thousands of fans attend Cars and Coffee event at West Town Mall, featuring new electric cars

Thousands of cars were on display in the parking lot of West Town Mall Sunday, with more electric vehicles than in previous years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — West Town Mall is usually packed with shoppers looking for deals on clothes, phones and nearly anything else. On Sunday, it was also packed with thousands of car aficionados who wanted to see some of the latest models from popular manufacturers.

There were Porsche, Audi, Jaguar, Infiniti, Acura, Volkswagen, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, FIAT, Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge models on display. Dash plaques were also given to anyone who attended the event. Harper Auto Square organized the event.

It lasted from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Sunday, and thousands of people showed up. More electric vehicles were also on display, including a new Porsche electric car.

"We're in some exciting times with a mixture of both [gas and electric vehicles] right now, and I never thought I would be converted but I love it," said Derek Bonzagni, who owns a Porsche Taycon.

The four-door electric car can reach speeds of 60 mph in less than 3 seconds and can charge to 85% in under 21 minutes, according to experts.