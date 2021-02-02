THP distributes around 4,900 meals to Monroe County families in drive-thru event

On Friday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked to make sure kids in Monroe County did not go hungry.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — When Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers hit the road, it's usually to prevent crashes and catch people speeding. But on Friday, they took to the streets around Monroe County for another reason — to feed children.

They gave away 4,900 meals for children through a nutritional program. Tenny and Ollie, THP's mascots, were also there to take pictures and hand out food to families. They came with their iconic hat, large shoes and classic uniform.

Bags of food included snack food like Cheez-Its to more nutritional foods. Workers with THP handed them to cars during the drive-thru event, so families wouldn't even need to leave the car to get food.

"The amazing women of the Nutritional Program worked so tirelessly to make sure everyone that drove through got the meals they needed for their children," officials said in a post on social media. "Amazing is an understatement!"