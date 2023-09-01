'Thunder in the Park' to bring food trucks, axe throwing and fireworks to Union Co. High School

The event will be on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — An event meant to celebrate the Labor Day weekend is headed to Union County High School on Saturday — Thunder in the Park.

Visitors at the high school will be able to enjoy meals from food trucks along with live music by Liquid Velvet. Organizers are also bringing axe throwing to the event, along with rock climbing and bounce houses for children.

The biggest part of the event will be the fireworks. The Union County Chamber of Commerce said they wanted to close out summer with a boom.