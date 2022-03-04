Time to wrangle some weeds! | Ijams to host the 2022 Weed Wrangle on Saturday

People will gather Saturday morning to pull out some nonnative and invasive weeds at several parks and sites across Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups of people will gather at sites across Knoxville Saturday morning for the 2022 weed wrangle. They will spend the morning tearing up invasive plants and nonnative species, helping prevent weeds from growing out of control.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and will last until noon. It will be hosted by Ijams Nature Center, which also prepared a guide for volunteers as they pull out weeds. It includes pictures of invasive plants to guide people as they seek out weeds to wrangle.

They said when invasive plants take over an area, they tend not to have a strong root structure to hold soils down. As a result, areas with invasive plants are more likely to erode during heavy rains and flooding compared to areas with a diverse amount of trees and shrubs.

Areas that have many invasive plants can also have worse water quality, they said. Without complex root structures, more sediment can erode into waterways and streams can become more turbulent.