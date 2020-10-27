TN Dept. of Health to host six rural COVID-19 testing events Saturday, including two East TN counties

The Unified Command Group will open drive-through COVID-19 testing sites starting Saturday, Oct. 31.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — People in rural counties across Tennessee will have a chance to be tested for COVID-19 for free at drive-through testing sites set up by Governor Lee's Unified Command Group, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The testing sites will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and will only close when everyone inside the vehicle line has received a test. The testing sites are part of an effort to stop rising COVID-19 cases in rural counties across the state.

A full list of testing sites on Saturday is below:

Crockett County, Alamo Christian Church, 1550 TN-88

Fayette County, Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 US-64

Smith County, Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Lane

Wilson County, Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 East Baddour Parkway

Grainger County, Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive

Johnson County, Johnson County High School, 510 Fairground Lane

Medics with the Tennessee National Guard and personnel with the department of health will be at each testing site collecting nasal swabs. People should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories.