Townsend Fall Heritage Festival kicks off with Bluegrass music and time-honored Appalchian tradition

The festival provides a place where families can take part in Appalachian traditions, learning more about the roots of the region.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — In the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Bluegrass music was playing and the aroma of traditional cooking filled the air. It's all part of the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival, and Saturday is the final day of the celebration.

At the festival, there are arts and crafts for people who wanted to express themselves creatively, with an Appalachian aesthetic. There were also several demonstrations about the region's traditions. Of course, there was also homely Southern cooking such as fried pies and kettle corn.

Organizers created an atmosphere where families and friends of all ages could take part in time-honored Appalachian traditions for free. People could learn how to make apple butter or cornmeal while also learning about different farm equipment used in the area. There were even old-fashioned kids' games available.