Townsend Fall Heritage Festival to celebrate Appalachian tradition Friday and Saturday

The festival brings together friends and family so everyone can partake in time-honored Appalachian traditions.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — At the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, a community will gather to celebrate Appalachian traditions. It's the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival and it starts Friday.

The event is filled with Bluegrass music, arts, crafts, and plenty of cooking. Organizers work to provide an atmosphere where friends and family can come together and enjoy the company of the Townsend community, while also learning about the heritage that shaped it.

There will be clogging, square dancing, old-fashioned kids' games, blacksmithing and displays of Appalachian tradition. There will also be plenty of food trucks so attendees can grab a meal while enjoying time with the community.

Around the same time, there will also be a Blue Ribbon Country Fair with lots of livestock, a Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Toss, and historical demonstrations. The Blue Ribbon Country Fair will be at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.