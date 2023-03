Tritt performs on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and T-Pain takes the stage on Thursday, Sept. 14.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Travis Tritt and T-Pain are coming to Knoxville!

The Tennessee Valley Fair is in September, and it announced some of the first acts for its concert series on Wednesday.

Tritt performs on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and T-Pain takes the stage on Thursday, Sept. 14, according to the fair.