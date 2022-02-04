Treat yourself! Hardin Valley Chocolate Festival kicks off Saturday

The first annual Hardin Valley Chocolate Fest kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. where people can taste tons of different kinds of treats, then vote for the best!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chocolate lovers will want to stop by the Citizen Church Community Center on Saturday for a unique festival — the first annual Hardin Valley Chocolate Fest and Crafters Fair.

Attendees will be able to buy tasting tickets for $10 and try several different treats before voting for their favorites. People will also be able to take home a box of chocolates to share with friends and family. Mini Bundt cakes, red velvet treats, S'mores snacks and all sorts of flavors will be available.

There will be an indoor tasting area separate from the rest of the festival, according to organizers. The chocolate vendor with the most votes at the end of the event will be crowned for best taste, according to organizers.

Crafters will also attend the festival, showing off all kinds of necklaces, blankets, candles and other hand-crafted merchandise.