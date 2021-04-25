Trevor Bayne among thousands to gather for 'Cars and Coffee' event

Bayne spent some time signing autographs at the event this Sunday and is still enjoying his two shops in Knoxville, Mahalo Coffee Roasters.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of people came to West Town Mall for the annual "Cars and Coffee" event.

It was back in Knoxville Sunday morning after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Some people even come in from surrounding states to check out some cool rides.

It also just happens to be the intersection of former Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne's life.

Bayne spent some time signing autographs at the event this Sunday and is still enjoying his two shops in Knoxville, Mahalo Coffee Roasters.

"Really looking forward to growing in Knoxville, we've had so much great support and made some great relationships, that's really why we got into coffee, was to just get to know people and spend time with them in our shops. I feel like we've done that and we look forward to continuing to do that," he said.