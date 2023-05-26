Festival to promote peace and community pride in East Knoxville on Sunday

The event is hosted by Word of Life Ministries, in Knoxville's Burlington community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, members of a community in Knoxville will have a chance to celebrate during a special festival named "Unity in the Community."

The event is hosted by Word of Life Ministries and will last from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Speedway Circle in the Burlington community. It is free and open to anyone who wants to have fun.

It's designed to promote peace, unity and community pride and will feature food, drinks, games and bounce houses that organizers say are designed for adults as well. There will also be line dancing.

"When you think about gun violence — violence affects communities and neighborhoods. Our position is that we really can cohabitate, we can get along," said Senior Pastor and Bishop Kevin Perry.

Organizers said they hope the festival shows families that they are loved and appreciated by the community.

"Everything that we do, our heart is always about building safe, healthy neighborhoods and communities. I believe we should always come together and give a positive message that we can work together," said Perry.