University of Tennessee celebrates 213th birthday of Charles Darwin

The celebrations were held at McClung Museum with crafts, displays of specimens, virtual reality games and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday marked the 213th birthday of Charles Darwin, and people at the University of Tennessee threw a birthday party for him at McClung Museum.

The Darwin Day celebration included craft activities, displays of specimens, virtual reality games and more. It came after several days of virtual and in-person events that highlighted the impact Charles Darwin's work on the theory of evolution by natural selection had on scientific communities.

Darwin Day events are volunteer-run and are dedicated to teaching people about evolution and how important it is as a unifying concept in biology. The first Darwin Day celebrations were in 1997, according to organizers.