University of Tennessee takes Pride Month online with virtual march

Anyone who wants to participate in the virtual march can download the JustMove app and click on an access link from the university.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — June is Pride Month, but it could be hard to tell without any of the usual celebrations that mark it. The coronavirus pandemic has caused several groups to cancel their usual plans, the University of Tennessee included.

Instead, UT is going virtual for its pride month celebrations. The university is challenging students to walk, jog or run a mile to complete a challenge through the JustMove app. Officials also said they encourage people to dress in pride gear while they complete their mile.

The app is a free virtual racing and fitness app that allows people to create racing challenges and invite people to participate in them. It's available for Android and iPhone.

The Virtual Pride March can take place anytime between June 15 - 19. Instructions on how to participate in the challenge can be found on UT's website.
UTK Pride Center
Some folks reppin' our gear and cause for our Virtual Pride March th... is week! -- While in-person Pride month celebrations have been postponed, the Pride Center is continuing our annual celebration through a Virtual Pride March via the JustMove mobile app, taking place ANY TIME during the week of June 15 to June 19!
