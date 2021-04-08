University of Tennessee to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 18

Officials said that the event will include behind-the-scenes access to the stadium as well as activities for participants.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neyland Stadium is usually home to all sorts of big events, from heart-pounding football games to ceremonies celebrating events. On Wednesday, the stadium will also host an event to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic and get more people vaccinated.

University of Tennessee officials are organizing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Neyland Stadium, from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Aug. 18. They will be giving participants the Moderna vaccine and anyone over 18 years old will have the chance to get vaccinated.

Anyone who wants to get the shot in UT's iconic stadium will need to schedule an appointment ahead of time. They can find times online, and officials said walk-ins will be accepted based on the availability of appointments and vaccines.

After receiving the first shot, people will be able to schedule an appointment for their second dose on or after Sept. 15.

Anyone who wants to participate should bring proof of their age, such as a driver's license or a passport as well as a completed consent form. Forms will be emailed to people after they sign up. Blank forms will also be available for anyone who cannot complete them before their appointment time.

Participants should enter the stadium through Gate 21. Masks will be required and officials encourage people to drink plenty of fluids before receiving the vaccine.