'Everybody's welcome on our bus' | Cherokee Health hosts mobile health clinic

The next mobile health clinic will be at the TDOC Day Reporting Center on Kingston Pike on March 20.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville communities had a chance to get health services during a mobile health clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic was hosted by Fig Tree and Cherokee Health Systems. Participants had a chance to get vaccinated for illnesses like COVID-19 and the flu. They could also find behavioral health consultations and prevention services for infectious diseases like HIV and hepatitis C.

The clinic serves patients regardless of their ability to pay for services. The mobile clinic includes two fully-equipped exam rooms, a retractable awning to provide shade and wireless access to Cherokee Health's record system.

"Everybody's welcome on our bus. We don't care about your ability to pay, or your insurance. We're happy to see you and take of your needs," said Devin Hammonds, the clinic's lead nurse.

The mobile team has access to a nurse practitioner, a registered nurse, a behavioral health professional, a patient services representative, a virtual care assistant, a driver, a PrEP navigator and a peer support specialist.