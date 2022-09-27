Pride of the Southland band to perform free concert in Chattanooga on Thursday

The concert will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday at AT&T Field. Admission will be free.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland Band, one of the University of Tennessee's most iconic bands for its performances during Vols football games, will play a free concert in Chattanooga on Thursday.

They will be at AT&T Field to support the Vols as they prepare to face LSU on the road. They said alumni and fans of the Vols will be there, listening to the outdoor concert as the band makes its final stop before heading to Baton Rouge.

The concert will start at 12 p.m. and is hosted by the Hamilton County Alumni Association.

Tennessee Football was ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll earlier this week. During their previous game, they held off the Florida Gators 38-33 inside of Neyland Stadium — the team's first win over Florida since 2016. It was also the first time they reached the No. 8 spot since the 2006 season.