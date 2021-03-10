UT Gardens going to the dogs on Oct. 24 for Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo

The parade begins at 2:30 p.m. that Sunday, and the event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at 2518 Jacob Drive in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Gardens Knoxville is calling all pooches to parade around in their favorite spooky attire for a good cause.

UT Gardens and the College of Veterinary Medicine are hosting the eighth annual Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo on Sunday, October 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will be held at 2518 Jacob Drive in Knoxville.

The fun Halloween-themed event will include a judged costume parade with prizes, an expo of educational booths, food trucks and more.

People can register their pups for the costume parade for $10 per entry on the day of the event starting at 1 p.m. Multiple dogs can register in one entry, so long as the dogs are being judged together for their collective costumes.

The parade kicks off at 2:30 p.m. rain or shine, and money raised from the event will benefit Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee -- which works to improve the lives of companion animals and reduce the homeless pet population in Tennessee through humane education and spay/neuter initiatives.

UT Gardens said people can also donate money, pet food and other items to support the organization's mission.

UT Gardens said pets should be up to date with their vaccinations, and owners should ensure their pets are socialized to other pets, people and costumes.