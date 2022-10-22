Spooky pups to fill UT Gardens for 'Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade' on Sunday

The ninth annual Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo will include a judged costume parade and a variety of educational booths.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, the University of Tennessee Gardens will be filled with dogs showing off their spookiest costumes and their owners eager to learn more about pet care.

The UT Gardens will host the ninth annual Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. The event includes a judged costume parade for dogs as well as an expo of educational booths, pet businesses and rescue groups. Attendees will also be able to grab a meal at a variety of food trucks.

The parade will be emceed by Erin Donovan and categories are listed below.

Bad to the Bone: The scariest costume

Funny Bone: The funniest costume

"Do(g)" it Yourself: The best homemade costume

Pup Culture: The best pop culture or character costume

Judges' Choice awards, including Bone-a-Fido for the best in show

Attendees are also encouraged to participate in a food drive for the Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee, an outreach program at the UT College of Veterinary Medicine that supports companion animals and reduces the homeless pet population in Tennessee.

Pre-registration is $10 per costume entry, and multiple dogs can be included in one costume. Registration on the day of the event will cost $15, and the parade will start at 2:30 p.m. at 2518 Jacob Drive.