UT Society of Women Engineers to show young students STEM career options on Saturday

The event will include experiments, laboratory tours, and presentations about engineering majors. Parents will also be able to learn about engineering options.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young girls in elementary, middle and high school will have a chance to learn more about career options in science, technology, engineering and mathematics on Saturday.

The University of Tennessee's section of the Society of Women Engineers will host the event at the Tickle College of Engineering. There, students will have a chance to take part in fun experiments and explore laboratories that professional women engineers work in.

They will have a chance to learn more about the things they can achieve by pursuing a career in STEM, and they can hear more about how to get started on it. Their parents will also be able to learn more about how they can support students' goals in STEM.