Family Fun Day at The Change Center starts on Saturday with free school supplies

The event will include a free bouncy house, a slide, food and school supplies for attendees.
Credit: The Change Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, families will have a chance to grab some free school supplies while having some fun at The Change Center. 

In partnership with the University of Tennessee, the center will host a Family Fun Day. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to stop by The Change Center and enjoy some free food, games and a free bouncy house while also picking up some of the things students will need for the upcoming school year.

Families are also encouraged to remember their socks because there will be plenty of chances to enjoy some skating. If younger children don't want to get on the skating rink, there will also be several activities available for all ages.

UT recently said it has forged a five-year partnership with the Change Center, which will allow the university to host events such as back-to-school bashes, tailgates, college nights, educational awareness projects and more at the center.

Posted by Change Center on Saturday, July 30, 2022

