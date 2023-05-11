'Vestival' to return to South Knoxville community on Saturday

Vestival is a celebration that brings together the South Knoxville community with music, food, arts and artisans.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A celebration meant to preserve and celebrate South Knoxville's heritage kicks off on Saturday with plenty of vendors, music, artisans and arts. It's called "Vestival."

It's hosted by the Vestal Arts and Heritage Association, at the Candoro Marble Building. Organizers said around 40 vendors are expected to arrive for the celebration. There will also be kids' activities for anyone who wants to make sure their children have a blast.

There will also be a lineup of music and artists, with an emphasis on serving citizens of the Vestal community. Organizers said Vestal was once an industrial community when the Vestal Lumber Company and the Candoro Marble Works were major organizations in the area.

The musical performances are listed below.

12:00 p.m. - Timmy and the Draft Dodgers

1:00 p.m. - All Signs Point North (Brooks Coker)

2:00 p.m. - Pistol Creek Catch of the Day

3:00 p.m. - Zach Russell

4:00 p.m. - Tennessee Sheiks